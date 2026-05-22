Jimmy Kimmel fires back ahead of Stephen Colbert's final goodbye

Late-night TV is about to lose one of its biggest voices – and Jimmy Kimmel is making sure Stephen Colbert gets a proper sendoff.

During Wednesday night’s monologue, Kimmel revealed that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would air a rerun instead of competing against the final episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“I think you know how I feel about the fact that they're being pushed out,” Kimmel told viewers. “I hope the people who did the pushing feel ashamed of themselves tonight, although I know they probably won't.”

Still, the ABC host shifted from frustration to full-on respect mode, praising Colbert and his staff for changing late-night television without turning it into a backstage war zone.

“We never felt like we were competing against,” Kimmel said. “It was nothing like the old days of late night.”

Then came the moment that hit longtime viewers right in the nostalgia.

“I will be watching tomorrow night,” he added. “I hope that those of you who watch our show will also tune in to CBS for the last time. Don't ever watch it again. But watch tomorrow night to wish Stephen and our friends at The Late Show a fond farewell.”

Classic Kimmel – heartfelt, then instantly chaotic.

Colbert’s exit has sparked major debate ever since CBS announced the cancellation in 2025, calling it “purely a financial decision.”

The timing raised eyebrows after Colbert publicly criticised Paramount over its settlement involving Donald Trump.

Ahead of his final broadcast, Colbert kept things simple about how he wants the show remembered: “I hope they laughed. I hope they felt better at the end of the day.”

And for one night at least, late-night rivals are on the same team.