Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Nov 03 2020
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan tennis star Aisam to protest against France's Macron at Paris Masters

By
Faizan Lakhani

Tuesday Nov 03, 2020

Pakistan’s tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq. — Reuters/Files

Pakistan’s tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq will protest against French President Emmanuel Macron during this week’s Paris Masters Tennis tournament.

Aisam will be in action on Wednesday in the first round of the tournament's mixed doubles event alongside world number 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.

In a video message sent to Geo.tv, Aisam said that he will wear a white armband to protest peacefully against the French president and blasphemous publications.

“The most important and valuable lesson I have learnt as an athlete and a tennis player is to respect all religions, cultures, faiths and beliefs. Freedom of speech does not and should not mean freedom to antagonise anyone and disrespect someone's religion,” he said.

“I will be wearing a white armband all this week at Paris Masters as a peaceful protest against the French president who, sadly and disappointingly, is endorsing and encouraging this kind of behavior where people are allowed to disrespect the religion of Islam and make fun of our Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

The Pak-Greek duo will face Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski of Great Britain on Wednesday.

Aisam added that the blasphemous caricatures were unprovoked as he highlighted that "Islam only preaches the message of peace and love and respect for all the prophets."

He also urged the global sports community to follow suit and denounce what the French government has been doing.

“I urge not just Muslim athletes but athletes all over the world - who respect other religions - to show solidarity and unity by wearing a white armband and raise awareness that we, as human beings and athletes, can't accept disrespect and mocking of other religions,” he concluded.

It is worth mentioning that French President Macron had earlier defended the publication of blasphemous content by newspaper Charlie Hebdo, terming it freedom of expression.

More From Sports:

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Mohammad Hasnain dominates game with 5-wicket haul

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Mohammad Hasnain dominates game with 5-wicket haul
Live match: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI

Live match: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Visitors win final ODI after beating Green Shirts in Super Over

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Visitors win final ODI after beating Green Shirts in Super Over
'Brilliance of an empowered woman': Shoaib Akhtar on female assistant commissioner chairing all-men meeting

'Brilliance of an empowered woman': Shoaib Akhtar on female assistant commissioner chairing all-men meeting
Faf du Plessis one of 21 foreign cricketers set to feature in PSL 2020 next month: PCB

Faf du Plessis one of 21 foreign cricketers set to feature in PSL 2020 next month: PCB
Cricket South Africa team arrives in Islamabad for security inspection

Cricket South Africa team arrives in Islamabad for security inspection
'Definitely not': Dhoni vows to be back for CSK in next year's Indian Premier League

'Definitely not': Dhoni vows to be back for CSK in next year's Indian Premier League
Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar sets new record of officiating most ODIs

Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar sets new record of officiating most ODIs
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets to win ODI series 2-0

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets to win ODI series 2-0
Live match: Pak vs Zim 2nd ODI for international users in US and UK

Live match: Pak vs Zim 2nd ODI for international users in US and UK
Live match: Pak vs Zim 2nd ODI

Live match: Pak vs Zim 2nd ODI
Pakistan's Aleem Dar to get another honour as umpire tomorrow

Pakistan's Aleem Dar to get another honour as umpire tomorrow

Latest

view all