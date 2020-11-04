Prince Harry sparks fury after his 'relentless preaching' ignites war with royal expert 

Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry's remarks about pervasive racism in UK is not sitting well with royal expert Robert Jobson who has blasted him over 'relentless preaching' with Meghan Markle.

Earlier, Harry had sent shockwaves across the royal family after he revealed that his education and upbringing did little for him to understand racism.

Commenting on the same claims, royal biographer Robert Jobson blasted Harry for having double standards.

Speaking to True Royalty TV, Jobson said, "I remember him making racial slurs about an Asian officer which was filmed by himself and distributed by his friends and he had to apologise for making racial comments."

Jobson was referring to a video wherein he made fun of fellow soldier Ahmed Raza Khan by calling him "our little P*** friend."

"However, on this occasion three years ago, Prince Harry used the term without any malice and as a nickname about a highly popular member of his platoon," Jobson continued.

"There is no question that Prince Harry was in any way seeking to insult his friend," he added.

Harry, during an interview to GQ magazine, talked about leading a privileged life and not being able to comprehend racial injustices prevalent in the world.

"Once you realise or you feel a little bit uncomfortable, then the onus is on you to go out and educate yourself because ignorance is no longer an excuse.

"And unconscious bias, from my understanding, having the upbringing and the education that I had, I had no idea what it was. I had no idea it existed," Harry admitted in the podcast with GQ.

