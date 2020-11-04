Pakistan looks forward to working with whoever wins US Election 2020: FO

FO Spokesperson Zahid Chauhri speaks to media in this undated file photo. Talking to media, Zahid said the election was an ‘internal matter’ of the United States.

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Tuesday said Pakistan looked forward to working with anyone who wins the US Election 2020 as America went into era-defining polls to decide who will occupy the White House for the next four years.

“Pakistan looks forward to working with anyone who wins today,” Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Chaudhri told Arab News, adding that the election was an "internal matter" of the United States but that Pakistan conveyed its best wishes to Americans.

PM Imran finds similarities with Donald Trump

In an interview with a German magazine, Prime Minister Imran Khan had shared how he and US President Donald Trump have had to do "a lot of out-of-the-box thinking" in their respective political careers to reach the top.

PM Imran Khan also shared his opinion on the American presidential candidates and whom he would prefer working with following the US Election 2020.

On the US elections and prospects of winning, PM Imran stressed that although Biden was in front in the opinion polls, Donald Trump was very unpredictable because, unlike normal politicians, "he plays by his own rules".

To which, the German journalist said: “It sounds like you admire that.”

The prime minister then recalled his long political struggle in Pakistan and how he tread his way to the office of the country's prime minister.

PM Imran noted that being a politician in Pakistan who formed his own party the biggest in over 22 years, he also had to do a lot of out-of-the-box thinking, including relying on social media and then attracting the youth to the PTI's rallies.

“We had to be very unorthodox, and in some ways, Donald Trump does too.”

Asked with whom he would prefer to work with following US Election 2020, Imran Khan said: “What we really want from the US is an even-handed treatment with respect to India, especially with the dispute in Kashmir.”

He warned that the region is a hotspot and could flare up at any time.

“The US thinks India will contain China, which is a completely flawed premise. India is a threat to its neighbors, to China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and to us.

"It has the most extremist, racist government on the subcontinent. It is a fascist state, inspired by the Nazis in the 1920s and 30s.”