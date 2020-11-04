Sindh mills buying sugarcane from Punjab at low rate

A Reuters file image.

LAHORE: Ahead of the crushing season in Punjab, the sugar mills in Sindh have started buying sugarcane from Rahima Yar Khan and other border districts of the southwestern at lower than official rate, The News reported.



The mills in Sindh have started crushing season, appointed cane purchase agents and installed weighing bridges (Kandas).

The agents are purchasing sugarcane for Rs Rs180/40kg on cash payment against the Punjab government fixed rate of Rs200/40kg - openly openly flouting provincial government directives to purchase sugarcane on cane purchase receipts (CPR) in order to document and establish the trail of the crushing season this year.

Minimum cane price is also not being ensured to the farmers as well.

Caner grower from South Punjab, secretary-general of Pakistan Kissan Movement, said cane buyers from Sindh had installed "kandas" [weighing bridges] and set up their purchase centres in Rahim Yar Khan.

Gujjar said the purchase agents were buying sugarcane for Rs180/40 kg instead of the government rate, adding that the farmers were very upset because they were bound to sell cane at whatever price the middlemen offer them.

He said that agents are purchasing huge quantities of sugar cane and loading it into trucks to be transported to Sindh.

Gujja explained the middlemen purchased cane in huge quantities, loading it onto long vehicles/ trucks for transportation to the mills in Sindh. He asked the Punjab government to take notice of the illegal practice and take action against the sugarcane mafia fleecing the growers of district Rahim Yar Khan.

The allegations were denied by Cane Commissioner Punjab Zaman. He said concerned authorities have not been notified of any sugarcane transportation activity. He added that instructions had been issued border districts administrations to keep check on it.