Wednesday Nov 04 2020
Prince Philip lacked the energy required to intervene in Megxit: report

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

By the time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to leave the royal family, Prince Philip was reportedly in no condition to interfere or offer his advice.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward shared her thoughts regarding Prince Philip’s health during her interview with Fox News. There she was quoted saying, "At his great age, there was a limit to how involved he wanted to be. At that age, you just don’t have the energy and the drive to interfere too much with your grandchildren’s lives.

“If Prince Philip would have been younger, he would have been more influential. He would have told Harry, ‘Are you sure you know what you’re doing?'Do you know what you’re giving up?’

Seward believes the prince would also have questioned Prince Harry’s motivation and provided him with sound advice regarding the available options. 

He would have told the spare, "'You cannot have one foot in the palace and the other foot out. You have to make a decision and I don’t want you to regret it'.”

His input during that crucial time could even have potentially stopped Megxit from ever happening according to Seward. After all, “I think that Philip really understood that Meghan was going to find royal life difficult and he was supportive of her."   

