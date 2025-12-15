Double trouble: Ben Affleck meets both exes the same day

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner gather up at son's play

Ben Affleck found himself in an unusual but very real-life situation this week as he showed up to support his son Samuel at a school play in Los Angeles. with both of his famous ex-wives present at the same time.

The actor attended the event on Friday night, carefully navigating the evening as Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez were both there to cheer on Samuel.

Photos from the outing show Affleck walking through the parking lot alongside his son and Garner, appearing focused on listening to Samuel as they headed toward the playhouse.

Garner walked on Samuel’s other side, looking thoughtful as the family made their way inside together.

Nearby, Lopez was also present but kept to a separate space.

She was seen chatting warmly with other parents and children outside the venue.

Notably, Affleck did not approach Lopez during the event, and at one point, the two were photographed standing with entirely different groups of people, their conversations clearly separate.

Observers suggested the distance may have been intentional to avoid any awkwardness.

Samuel did briefly stop to speak with Lopez, highlighting the fact that she continues to have a positive relationship with Affleck’s children, even after the end of her marriage to the actor.

While Affleck is often seen spending time with Garner, his public interactions with Lopez have been limited since their divorce was finalized earlier this year.

Although Affleck and Lopez are no longer at a place where they socialize together, their children remain close, making shared appearances like this inevitable from time to time.

The evening made it clear that while boundaries are firmly in place, all parties are making an effort to stay supportive where it matters most.

Samuel’s school play became a quiet reminder that co-parenting doesn’t always look simple, especially under a public spotlight, but for one night, everyone showed up for the same reason.