pakistan
Thursday Nov 05 2020
Senior Pakistani doctor succumbs to coronavirus

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

Prof Nizam-ul-Hasan, was the founding director of the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) and a great philanthropist. Photo Courtesy:  Child Aid Association website

KARACHI: One of Pakistan’s senior-most paediatric surgeon passed away in Karachi due to coronavirus on Thursday.

According to a news report published in The News, the deceased, identified as Prof Nizam-ul-Hasan, was the founding director of the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) and a great philanthropist.

“With deep sorrow and grief we want to announce that Prof Nizam-ul-Hasan, who was the founder of the Child Aid Association and its chief patron, lost the battle against the coronavirus on Wednesday,” said Dr Tariq Shafi, the association’s current president.

He added that the late professor’s wife, who is also a physician, is infected with the coronavirus as well and on life support at a private hospital.

The doctor said Prof Hasan was around 85 years old and survived by his wife, three sons, and a daughter. He added that the late professor’s funeral prayer was offered at a mosque in Defence Phase-VIII and he was later buried in a graveyard in the same locality.

Eight more people have died due to coronavirus and another 492 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll climbing up to 2,647 in the province so far.

