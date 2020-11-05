Can't connect right now! retry
Kat Dennings on defending Billie Eilish: ‘She's beautiful and normal goodbye!’

Kat Dennings is baffled over how an 18-year-old girl can be trolled so badly, simply for stepping out in a tank top and shorts, and in lieu of that, she shed light on her motivations behind standing up for singer at the time all during her interview with Entertainment Tonight.

She was quoted saying, "Any woman in the spotlight is already under a tremendous amount of pressure. I mean, the internet is gross and awful and I hate it. But she especially for some reason."

"I don't know if it's because she's so young and it just feels so inappropriate for anyone to comment on any young person’s body ever, it's just gross. People forget themselves because the internet is this wall they can hide behind."

The 2 Broke Girls star added, "I felt personally affronted by it because she's a beautiful young girl who is making unbelievable, earth-changing art. I mentioned in my tweet that I looked exactly like that when I was her age and I had a horrible time. I think things have improved as far as body image for girls and boys and everybody — things are more inclusive now."

Dennings concluded her interview by saying, "But when I was growing up it was not like that. I hope people know that people are in their corner and that [body-shaming] is not okay."

For the unversed, Dennings initially hit the spotlight after her previous tweet in favor of Eilish went viral, and began receiving a lot of praise by the singer’s fan base and body positivity advocates.

At the time she wrote, "Anyone reacting to @billieeilish having a normal body has to take a hard look themselves. As someone who looked exactly like that at her age, it'd be nice for this unhealthy nonsense to f--- right off. She's beautiful and normal goodbye!"


