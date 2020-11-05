Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Nov 05 2020
By
Web Desk

ARU 'not even entitled to proceed against a peon at PM Office', Justice Mansoor Ali Shah says

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah. — Photo courtesy Supreme Court of Pakistan/Files

The Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) has been given "wide and extensive powers" despite the fact that the Cabinet's Rules of Business have not empowered Prime Minister Imran Khan to establish new agencies or offices, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has noted.

"The ARU, it is stated as a matter of example, is not even entitled to proceed against a peon at the Prime Minister’s Office," he wrote, in his dissenting note on Justice Isa's petition challenging the reference against him, released on Wednesday.

The ARU, which was set up as a coordinating agency in November 2018, is headed by the Prime Minister's Adviser on Accountability & Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar.

Justice Shah observed that the ARU has been operating without an enabling law or legal cover for the past two years.

Read more: Justice Isa questions Shehzad Akbar’s appointment as ARU head

The unit, he added, is neither a ministry or division, nor was a notification for its establishment published in the official gazette. "The ARU, therefore, for all practical purposes does not legally exist for the world outside the Prime Minister’s Office."

The apex court judge remarked that this is why the very act of the complainant approaching the ARU with a case against Justice Isa was "unconstitutional and illegal".

"There is surprisingly nothing on the record to show how the complainant found out about ARU," he observed.

In the 65-page note, Justice Shah further asked how the ARU is funded when it has "no budgetary support" and "does not pass for an executive" authority.

Also read: SC judge says govt has to prove London proprties were funded by Justice Isa

"In this background, the role of the ARU becomes more suspicious and raises the questions: who funded the investigation and the transnational surveillance of the Petitioner Judge; who paid for the Law Expert of the ARU?"

As for Akbar, the ARU's chairperson, Justice Shah said that without the backing of a legal cover, he has no power or jurisdiction to deal or interact with any third party.


More From Pakistan:

Jahangir Tareen plans to return to Pakistan this month: sources

Jahangir Tareen plans to return to Pakistan this month: sources
Prime Minister Imran Khan shares photo of mother, grandmother

Prime Minister Imran Khan shares photo of mother, grandmother
'We are under attack': Aamir Liaquat, wife test positive for coronavirus

'We are under attack': Aamir Liaquat, wife test positive for coronavirus
Pakistan attaches 'great importance' to relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina: Gen Bajwa

Pakistan attaches 'great importance' to relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina: Gen Bajwa
Coronavirus: Pakistan education ministers decide to keep schools open

Coronavirus: Pakistan education ministers decide to keep schools open
I tested positive for coronavirus. Here is my experience

I tested positive for coronavirus. Here is my experience
Punjab Police jobs: CM Buzdar okays 5,700 new recruitments

Punjab Police jobs: CM Buzdar okays 5,700 new recruitments
MDCAT 2020: PMC makes important announcement

MDCAT 2020: PMC makes important announcement
Weather in Pakistan: Dry spell to be witnessed across country on Thursday

Weather in Pakistan: Dry spell to be witnessed across country on Thursday
A dozen Lahore students left with horrific injuries after speeding truck rams into school bus

A dozen Lahore students left with horrific injuries after speeding truck rams into school bus
PML-Q skips luncheon at PM Office held to discuss 'crucial national issues'

PML-Q skips luncheon at PM Office held to discuss 'crucial national issues'
Karachi 'pir' arrested for allegedly raping woman

Karachi 'pir' arrested for allegedly raping woman

Latest

view all