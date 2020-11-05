Can't connect right now! retry
19-year-old coconut seller hangs himself after losing IPL bet

Representational image. — Reuters/Files

An Indian teen, 19, died by allegedly hanging himself after he had lost a significant amount of cash from betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) fixtures, Asian News International reported.

"On November 3 we received a complaint from Arjun Kumar Yadav, stating that, on the same day at around 8:30am his younger brother Sonu Kumar Yadav (19), occupant as coconut seller, had committed suicide by hanging himself with a cloth to the grill in his washroom," said a Hyderabad police officer.

According to the police officer, the boy, hailing from Punjagutta, Hyderabad, took "extreme" steps while betting and could "not bear the pressure" after losing a significant amount of money.  

"He used to share his room with other two named Sanjay Yadav and Manoj who were his friends," said the police officer. 

"He had taken this extreme step as he was involved in the cricket (IPL) betting due to which he faced financial loss and could not bear the pressure. When the other roommates went for work, Sonu had committed suicide in the morning. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway."

The IPL is gambled upon massively and at times could lead to extremely undesired outcomes, such as the one reported above or scandals such as match-fixing.

