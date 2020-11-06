Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's life is not as ideal as it seems: report

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's enviable life is quite different from the perception of their fans as they usually live apart, according to a report.

The Queen is normally based in Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle, whereas the Duke of Edinburgh usually spends time at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The royals reportedly live apart because the Queen must remain at Buckingham Palace for her duties as monarch, while the retired Duke enjoys a quieter life in the country. Philip retired in 2017 after 65 years of service as the Queen’s consort.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, was reported to have said: 'Philip loves it in Norfolk, where he lives in a much smaller and cosier house than royals are used to.'

He's not surrounded by footmen and flunkies as he would be in a working Palace; instead, it is more peaceful and he can get on with his life, reading, watching TV and other pastimes, he revealed.

The royal family seemingly gives that Philip’s comfort the big priority that's why the Wood Farm was chosen for his home.

She explained: 'I think the Queen just thought he would be more peaceful there.'