Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner admits she hasn't talked to Kendall Jenner since over a month

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 06, 2020

Things heated up after Kylie Jenner refused to drop Kendall Jenner home, after which the latter hit Kylie

Kylie Jenner is not on talking terms with Kendall Jenner even after a month since they broke into a physical fight with each other. 

Talking about the quarrel, older sister Khloe asked Kendall, “It’s been about a month,” to which Kendall admitted that this was the longest the duo had gone without speaking.

“Kylie and I got into a pretty big fight on our way home from Palm Springs. It’s been a really long time and I haven’t heard from her. It’s really weird — we’ve never gone this long without speaking," the supermodel said.

Things heated up between the sisters when Kylie refused to drop Kendall home, after which Kendall hit Kylie.

“She has some serious issues. … First of all, I didn’t hit her first, but also, it wouldn’t matter because that’s not the point," Kendall said.

Aching to see her daughters fight like animals, Kris Jenner revealed, "After everything we’ve been through and now coronavirus, the fact that Kendall and Kylie still haven’t spoken is very, very upsetting."

More From Entertainment:

When Priyanka Chopra ran into a major wardrobe malfunction during Miss India contest

When Priyanka Chopra ran into a major wardrobe malfunction during Miss India contest

Princess Eugenie to pay Prince Harry a tribute by naming first baby after him?

Princess Eugenie to pay Prince Harry a tribute by naming first baby after him?
Prince William recalls horrible experience of living together with Prince Harry

Prince William recalls horrible experience of living together with Prince Harry
Princess Diana's 'graphic' eating disorder in 'The Crown' gets flagged by Netflix

Princess Diana's 'graphic' eating disorder in 'The Crown' gets flagged by Netflix
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick's stunning throwback photo winning hearts

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick's stunning throwback photo winning hearts

Brad Pitt determined to make amends with Angelina Jolie after breaking Nicole Poturalski's heart?

Brad Pitt determined to make amends with Angelina Jolie after breaking Nicole Poturalski's heart?

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan's new trailer will fill your heart with love vibes

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan's new trailer will fill your heart with love vibes
Justin Bieber's spiritual leader Carl Lentz sacked from Church duties

Justin Bieber's spiritual leader Carl Lentz sacked from Church duties
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's life is not as ideal as it seems: report

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's life is not as ideal as it seems: report
Harry Styles' new film 'Don't Worry Darling' production gets affected

Harry Styles' new film 'Don't Worry Darling' production gets affected
'Kurulus:Osman' new episode trailer is out

'Kurulus:Osman' new episode trailer is out
Sana Javed shares throwback picture of her 'baat pakki' with Umair Jaswal

Sana Javed shares throwback picture of her 'baat pakki' with Umair Jaswal

Latest

view all