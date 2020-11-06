‘Poor man’ in Karachi asks court to allow usage of ‘chars’ in ‘public interest’

The petitioner tells SHC that he was a 'poor man' and had filed the petition in 'public interest'. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday dismissed a petition filed by a citizen seeking its approval to allow carrying and use of 10 grammes of hashish (chars).

“What kind of a petition have you brought? Do you want everyone to start smoking charas?” asked Justice Mazhar expressing his anger at petitioner Ghulam Asghar Saeein while dismissing the plea.

To this, the petitioner responded saying that he was a “poor man” and had filed the petition in “public interest”.



“Smoking hash is allowed in multiple countries,” the petitioner told the court.

“If you want to smoke hash then go to those countries, it is not allowed here,” responded Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar at the petitioner’s argument. He also asked why such petitions are brought to court.

“It will increase the country's income and revenue,” said the petitioner at the judge’s questioning.

“[We] do not want such a revenue, there are legitimate ways to increase income,” responded the judge and dismissed the plea.