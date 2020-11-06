Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Nov 06 2020
By
Web Desk

After two months: Active COVID-19 cases surge past 16,000 in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 06, 2020

A Reuters file image of women walking in a market. 

A total of 1,376 people tested positive for COVID-19 across Pakistan on November 5, bringing the number of active cases to 16,242 – the highest since August.

Coronavirus resurge continues to haunt authorities as 30 people succumbed to the disease in one day, bringing the total death toll to 6,923. The last time daily death toll crossed the 30 mark was late-July.

The total tally of COVID-19 case stands at 340,251 while 317,086 people have recovered from the virus. 


No lockdown

The federal and provincial governments have issued multiple warnings over the past few days, urging public to follow COVID-19 SOPs.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the country could not afford another national lockdown and urged the masses to strictly follow the preventive measures against the novel coronavirus.

In a press briefing after meeting of the federal cabinet, PM Imran Khan said the provincial governments needed to ensure the implementation of Trace, Test & Quarantine (TTQ) and smart lockdown strategies pertaining to the coronavirus.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar — who also heads the NCOC — and the premier's aide on health, Dr Faisal Sultan, informed the Cabinet that the number of coronavirus patients, as well as virus-related deaths, was increasing,

Adherence to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) needed to be ensured, Umar and Sultan said.

Read more: Pakistan cannot afford another lockdown, says PM Imran Khan

Strict measures

Last week, the NCOC tightened restrictions on high risk public activities and made face masks mandatory in public spaces. The authorities also reduced timings for restaurants and weddings to 10:00pm.

In a bid to discourage violation of social distancing and other SOPs, the NCOC sought people’s help to avoid a second wave of infections.

“With the arrival of second wave and continued wide scale violation of the SOPs, the NCOC has decided to seek citizens help for SOP compliance,” tweeted Umar.

He asked people to take pictures of SOPs violations such as not wearing masks or not maintaining social distancing in crowded places and send those images to a government-issued number along with the location.

The number is +92 335 3336262. 

COVID-19 second wave

Many countries in Europe are shutting high-risk businesses and even ordering national or regional lockdowns in the face of a second wave of the virus. 

In the United States, the pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of American life, including a record number of voters mailing in their ballots in Tuesday’s elections. Coronavirus cases surged by at least 120,276 on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, the second consecutive daily record rise as the outbreak spreads in every region.

Some cities and states have announced new measures such as curfews or reduced gathering sizes to combat the spread of the virus, but the United States has taken no action at the federal level. Seventeen out of 50 states do not require masks.


More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Hassan Abdal Railway Station today

PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Hassan Abdal Railway Station today
Shahzad Qasim quits as special assistant to PM Imran Khan

Shahzad Qasim quits as special assistant to PM Imran Khan
‘Poor man’ in Karachi asks court to allow usage of ‘chars’ in ‘public interest’

‘Poor man’ in Karachi asks court to allow usage of ‘chars’ in ‘public interest’
ATC convicts 3 JuD leaders in terror financing cases

ATC convicts 3 JuD leaders in terror financing cases
PTI leader Jahangir Tareen arrives in Pakistan after seven months

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen arrives in Pakistan after seven months
Reko Diq: After 30 years, NAB files reference against Balochistan govt officials

Reko Diq: After 30 years, NAB files reference against Balochistan govt officials
Punjab govt to give Sehat Insaf Card to govt employees, students and journalists

Punjab govt to give Sehat Insaf Card to govt employees, students and journalists

Pakistan rejects India’s ‘malicious’ propaganda against Kartarpur Corridor

Pakistan rejects India’s ‘malicious’ propaganda against Kartarpur Corridor
Lahore actress murdered by son for 'honour', say police

Lahore actress murdered by son for 'honour', say police
Pakistan confirms it refused landing permission for flight carrying deportees from UK

Pakistan confirms it refused landing permission for flight carrying deportees from UK
Sindh records highest coronavirus deaths, infections after three months

Sindh records highest coronavirus deaths, infections after three months
Punjab government to provide a free meal daily to children of 100 primary schools

Punjab government to provide a free meal daily to children of 100 primary schools

Latest

view all