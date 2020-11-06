Pakistan Kissan Ittehad leader succumbs to injuries allegedly sustained in clash with Lahore Police

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad leader Malik Ashfaq seen in the picture. PHOTO: GEO

LAHORE: Pakistan Kissan Ittehad leader Malik Ashfaq on Thursday succumbed to injuries sustained in a clash with Punjab Police earlier this week, Geo News reported.

According to Pakistan Kissan Ittehad President Chaudhry Anwar, Ashfaq passed away at the Jinnah Hospital in Lahore. The organisation’s finance secretary for Vehari sustained injuries from the chemical water and shelling done by the police to disperse the sit-in, said Chaudhry Anwar.

Chaudhry Anwar has demanded the Punjab government take notice of the incident and remove Lahore Capital City Police Officer Umar Sheikh from his post. Meanwhile, Punjab IG Inam Ghani has sought a report.

The clashes

The Pakistan Kissan Ittehad had ended days long sit-in at Thokar Niaz Beg earlier this week after negotiations with the provincial government wherein Law Minister Raja Basharat said the organisation’s demands will be presented to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The development came after the farmers clashed with police on Wednesday. The farmers alleged that the police used water mixed with chemicals and resorted to teargas shelling. In retaliation, they said, the farmers pelted stones injuring people and damaging vehicles.