US Election 2020: Jemima shares White House version of 'Mujhe Kyun Nikala'

Friday Nov 06, 2020

US President Donald Trump in the White House in Washington, US, November 5, 2020. AFP/Brendan Smialowski

LONDON/KARACHI: Film producer and Prime Minister Imran Khan's former spouse, Jemima Goldsmith, late Thursday night shared the White House version of 'Mujhe Kyun Nikala' — a pet phrase by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif — as Republican president Donald Trump seemed to be heading towards a defeat in the US Election 2020.

In the video, a man who looks like Trump can be seen sitting on an inflatable exercise ball and surrounded by a group of children.

Read more: 'Vote ko izzat dou': Pakistanis share jokes, memes amid US Election 2020 frenzy

Another man, who resembles the former reality TV star's vice-president Mike Pence, seems to be pulling Trump off the exercise ball while the Trump impersonator yells over and over: "I don't wanna go, I don't wanna gooooo!"

As the world waits with bated breath for the US Election 2020 results, wherein Biden is already in the lead with six votes short of a victory, Jemima captioned the Trump tantrum video as "Tonight at The White House."

Twitter users shared a laugh over the video, with some drawing similarities to former Pakistani politicians who resisted leaving government offices.

Here are some of the best reactions:


