The Polish national who rose to be air commodore in the Pakistan Air Force

Responding to a call for help, Air Commodore Władysław Turowicz came to Pakistan in 1948 with a 30-member team of Polish technicians. Photo: PAF/Instagram

After independence, Pakistan had faced multiple problems. As the former colonial power withdrew from the territories now comprising India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, every institution found itself in need of assistance for reorganising and restructuring.

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was no exception.

Needing to replace the British staff who were leaving after Petition, the PAF issued a global call for help. 

A Polish engineer answered. 

Władysław Turowicz, whose story was shared on Instagram a few days ago, came ot Paksitan in 1948. He went on to play a critical role in the 1965 war, and rose to the rank of air commodore in the PAF before retiring.

Passionate about flying

The PAF said that Turowicz, who was born in 1908, had always been passionate about flying. He collected different models of aircraft when he was younger. 

“In pursuit of his passion, [Turowicz] moved to Warsaw, where he attended the most prestigious engineering institute, the Warsaw University of Technology (WTU) in 1920. He majored in aeronautical engineering. Upon graduation, he received his PhD with honours in 1926,” the description read.

Air Cdre Władysław Turowicz, SPk, SQA, SI(M) Władysław Turowicz was born in 1908, at a time when Poland was still partitioned between Tsarist Russia, Austro-Hungary, and Germany. He was always passionate about flying and had collected different models of aircraft in his early days. In pursuit of his passion, he moved to Warsaw where he attended the most prestigious engineering institute, Warsaw University of Technology (WTU) in 1920, majoring in aeronautical engineering; upon graduation, he received his PhD with honours in 1926. When Pakistan High Commission in London announced a need for trained technicians and pilots to replace the British personnel who were leaving after Independence, he was very glad to volunteer. He came to Pakistan in 1948, together with a group of about 30 Polish technical team members. From 1955 to 1957, Turowicz served as Station Commander PAF, Kohat. In 1959, he was promoted to Gp Capt, then in 1960 to Air Cdre, and joined AHQ, as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Maintenance), one of the three ACsAS reporting to the Air Force C-in-C. During the Sep 1965 War with India, supplies of spare parts from the US were stopped, and Turowicz ensured that aircraft readiness did not suffer by organising locally produced substitutes. He was awarded T Pk, and later SI(M) and SQA. After rendering long and illustrious service to PAF spanning several decades, he retired in 1967 and was appointed Executive Director of SUPARCO. In 1966, Government of Pakistan transferred him to SUPARCO, Pakistan's national space agency, where he worked as a chief scientist and an aeronautical engineer.

According to the PAF, Turowicz was one of the few people who signed up to help Pakistan when the Pakistan High Commission in London announced a need “for trained technicians and pilots to replace the British personnel who were leaving after Independence”. 

He came to Pakistan in 1948, along with a team of 30 Polish technicians.

“From 1955 to 1957, Turowicz served as station commander at PAF Kohat. In 1959, he was promoted to group captain, then in 1960 to air commodore. He joined Air Headquarters as assistant chief of the air staff (Maintenance) — one of the three ACsAS reporting directly to the PAF commander in chief."

The PAF wrote that the Polish commander played a pivotal role during the 1965 War against India after the supply of spare parts for Pakistan planes from the US was affected.

“By organising locally-produced substitutes, Turowicz ensured that aircraft readiness did not suffer,” the PAF stated.

Read more: PAF aircraft land on Islamabad-Lahore motorway

In 1966, after retirement, the Polish national was transferred to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), where he worked as the chief scientist as well as an aeronautical engineer. In 1967, after retiring from the PAF, Turowicz was elevated to the position of executive director for Pakistan’s national space agency.

The PAF informed users that the Polish aeronautical engineer was awarded the Tamgha-e-Pakistan (the Medal of Pakistan), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (military) (the Star of Distinction) and the Sitara-e-Quaid-i-Azam (the Star of the Great Leader) for his services to Pakistan.

