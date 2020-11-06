Can't connect right now! retry
When in Chitral: Maryam Nawaz dons traditional attire on GB campaign trail

Maryam Nawaz at a public gathering in Skardu on November 5, 2020. PHOTO: Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz paired her monochrome burgundy shalwar kameez with a traditional Chitrali pakol hat at a public gathering in Skardu as she kick-started a weeklong trip to the northern areas as party of electioneering ahead of the Gilgit-Baltistan polls on November 15.

Read more: PML-N's Maryam Nawaz hugs Hamza, Shahbaz at NAB court

In the next several days, Maryam is scheduled to meet local PML-N leadership and address public rallies. According to PML-N media department, the politicians is headed to Skardu today and will address a public rally at Ghawari today.

Maryam will address public gatherings in Skardu, Dambodas, Gohkoch, Astor and Kochlas in the next seven days. A rally will be held from Shigar to Skardu on November 6 [tomorrow].

The PML-N local chapter will be hosting a dinner for the vice-president, GB president and former chief minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman.

During the visit, Maryam will also be briefed on PML-N's government's performance in the last five years and informed about development projects in the region. 

Today, the PML-N leader will be addressing a gathering in Shigar.

PHOTO: MARYAM NAWAZ


PHOTO: MARYAM NAWAZ


