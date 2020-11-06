When in Chitral: Maryam Nawaz dons traditional attire on GB campaign trail

Friday Nov 06, 2020
Maryam Nawaz paired her monochrome burgundy shalwar kameez with a traditional Chitrali pakol hat at a public gathering in Skardu as she kick-started a weeklong trip to the northern areas as party of electioneering ahead of the Gilgit-Baltistan polls on November 15.
In the next several days, Maryam is scheduled to meet local PML-N leadership and address public rallies. According to PML-N media department, the politicians is headed to Skardu today and will address a public rally at Ghawari today.
Maryam will address public gatherings in Skardu, Dambodas, Gohkoch, Astor and Kochlas in the next seven days. A rally will be held from Shigar to Skardu on November 6 [tomorrow].
The PML-N local chapter will be hosting a dinner for the vice-president, GB president and former chief minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman.
During the visit, Maryam will also be briefed on PML-N's government's performance in the last five years and informed about development projects in the region.
Today, the PML-N leader will be addressing a gathering in Shigar.