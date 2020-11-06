Can't connect right now! retry
Virender Sehwag was once asked by a Pakistani cricketer to sing a Kishore Kumar song

Indian batsman Virender Sehwag (L) celebrates his century as Pakistani pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar (R) walks past. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP/Getty Images)

Indian batsman Virender Sehwag was once asked to sing a song in the middle of a match, while he was batting. That too, by a Pakistani cricketer.

Sehwag — regarded as one of the most explosive and best opening batsmen that India ever produced — shared during a recent chat with Cricbuzz that he loved to sing songs while he batted.

While he used to bat, Sehwag often sang Bollywood songs. When asked whether someone ever heard him crooning, he replied in the affirmative and narrated the funny incident.

"When I used to play, no one would know that I sing songs while playing. But it has happened once during India-Pakistan series, I was batting around 150 in Bangalore.

"Yasir Hameed was standing at short leg. He asked me ‘Viru bhai, you sing while batting as well’, so I told him, ‘yes, of course’. So he requested me to sing Kishor Kumar’s song,” Sehwag recalled.

"So, I entertained Pakistan cricketers with my batting, but also entertained them with my singing," he added.

Sehwag chose his songs according to the situation the team was in. When he was scoring runs and in a happy mood, the Indian cricketer would sing Chittiyan Kalaiyaan but at other times, when the going got tough, he used to chant Bhagwan ke Bhajan.

"I used to sing too many songs while batting. But my favourite song was ‘chala jaata hoon kisi ke dil mein, dhadakte dil ke, taraane lie.’ Because it was one song that I could sing irrespective of whatever mood I am in, and it would lift my mood," revealed the former right-handed batsman.


