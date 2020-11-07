Can't connect right now! retry
Sugar price to be reduced by Rs15-20 soon: Hammad Azhar

A Reuters file image of sugar.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday said sugar prices will be slashed by Rs15-Rs20 in coming days, providing a some relief to consumers, The News reported.

Flanked by Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz and National Food Security Minister Syed Fakhar Imam at a press conference, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said imported sugar will bring down price of the commodity by Rs15-Rs20 per kilogramme in the domestic market.

“Over one hundred tons of imported sugar has arrived at the Karachi Port,” Azhar briefed media, adding that more than 50,000 tons of sugar will soon be in the market. He stressed that controlling inflation was the government's top priority.

Azhar hoped that imported sugar and the crushing season which will commence soon will greatly help in reducing the price of sugar in the domestic market. Replying to a query, the federal minister said that the country’s industrial sector is working better.

During the press conference, Senator Shibli Faraz said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was making efforts to changing Pakistan on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina despite all hurdles and difficulties.

He said, "We have decided our destination and with the grace of Allah, the ultimate aim of the prime minister is to change Pakistan on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina and traditions of Islamic history and caliphs.

