pakistan
Saturday Nov 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Nawaz Sharif would be taught lesson for speaking against institutions: Pervez Khattak

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 07, 2020

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak has said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would be “taught a lesson” for speaking against the state institutions, The News reported Saturday.

Commenting critically about the Opposition parties, Pervez Khattak said that Nawaz Sharif, PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman has joined hands to seek the NRO-like concession from the government but the government would never extend the NRO to the looters of the national wealth.

Read more: Was blindsided by Nawaz Sharif’s statement about top army leadership, says Bilawal Bhutto

While referring to Nawaz Sharif’s statements about military leadership, Khattak said he would be taught a lesson for speaking against the state institutions.

“Maulana could not live without power,” the defence minister said.

He made these remarks while addressing a gathering also attended by Chairman of the Standing Committing of National Assembly on Energy Imran Khattak, Member Provincial Assembly Idrees Khattak, provincial assembly constituency PK-63 candidate Mian Umar Kakakhel and others.

Alleging that the 11-party Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders had committed a huge corruption when in power and now they were trying to save their skin, he said that the incumbent government would fight them [Opposition leaders] single-handedly.

Read more: Imran Khan is asking for an NRO, he will not get it, vows Maryam Nawaz

He further said that the National Accountability Bureau is tightening noose against Maulana Fazlur Rahman to hold him accountable for accumulating assets through alleged corruption.

The accountability watchdog has completed its investigation against the JUI-F chief, he said, undermining that the nation has not forgotten the corruption scandals of the Opposition parties.

