PSL 2020: Saqib Mahmood replaces Liam Livingstone in Peshawar Zalmi's squad

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi have added England's fast bowler Saqib Mahmood to their squad after compatriot Liam Livingstone pulled out of the playoffs, which start November 14.



An official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Livingstone withdrew from the PSL playoffs after being named in England’s squad for South Africa.

He has been replaced with 23-year-old Mahmood, who has represented England in 4 ODIs and 6 T20Is.

The playoffs will be played from November 14, with the final to be played on the 17th at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Players from different franchises have started to gather in Karachi for the cricketing action.

Carlos Brathwaite of West Indies has arrived in Karachi to join the Zalmi squad. He’s the second foreign player to arrive in the city after Qalandars’ player Samit Patel checked in on Friday.

Lahore Qalandars’ captain Sohail Akhtar and Peshawar Zalmi’s Shoaib Malik have also reached Karachi.

Chadwick Walton, David Wiese, Dan Vilas, and Cameron Delport are scheduled to land on Sunday morning, while Faf du Plessis and Ben Dunk are expected on late Sunday or early Monday morning. Tamim Iqbal of Bangladesh will arrive on November 10 to join Lahore Qalandars’ squad.

The franchises will start training from November 9 in Karachi. Teams will also play practice matches against each other ahead of PSL action.