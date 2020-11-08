Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Nov 08 2020
Kangana Ranaut thinks Kamala Harris will run the show while Biden 'won't last a year'

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

Kangana Ranaut thinks Kamala Harris will run the show while Biden 'won't last a year'

B-Town diva Kangana Ranaut has attacked US president-elect Joe Biden, saying he wouldn’t last ‘more than a year.’

Turning to her Twitter with yet another contentious tweet, the Queen actor said that ‘Gajni’ Biden is unlikely to succeed in his presidential term.

“Not sure about Gajni Biden who’s data crashes every 5 minutes, all the medicines they have injected in to him he won’t last more than a year,” she said.

However, she went on to praise vice president-elect Kamala Harris and lauded her historic win in the race.

“Clearly Kamal Harris will run the show. When one woman rises, she makes the way for every woman. Cheers to this historic day,” she added. 

