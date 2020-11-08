Farwa Hussain dishes out juicy details about how singer Haroon proposed to her

Instagram/Farwa Hussain (@farwaxserendipity)/via Geo.tv

Singer Haroon Rashid, who tied the knot back in July 2020, had proposed "just a couple of weeks later" after he met his wife Farwa Hussain, she revealed on Saturday.



Taking to Instagram, where she has been getting a lot of attention after her marriage to Haroon, Farwa Hussain said she and the former Awaz lead knew each other since 2014 after being introduced to each other through her cousin.



But the two, who eventually became soulmates, did not get a chance to hang out and properly get to know each other over the years. "We stayed in touch on social media and the phone [and] bumped into each other at different events a few times," Farwa wrote on her Instagram, where she shared some adorable pictures of herself with her bae.

"We made many plans but never got a chance to connect properly and got busy with our lives here and there," she added.

However, luck was on their side as 2020 started because she and Haroon Rashid finally got to hang out, more than once, and viola! "There was an immediate connection," said Farwa.

After that, things just kept going on in the two lovebirds' favour as they started to get to know each other and hanging out together.

"Just a couple of weeks later, he surprised me with a proposal and confessed that he had liked me all along. I was pretty shocked and surprised in a happy way and said YES," she revealed, explaining how head-over-heels Haroon was for her.



The "Mehbooba" singer and his wife then developed a beautiful bond with each other, with Farwa saying "the connection and understanding that I felt with him, I had never felt anything like that before in my life".



"I knew this was it for me. I knew he was the one," she said, cherishing the fact that instead of asking her to be his girlfriend, Haroon asked for her hand in marriage.

