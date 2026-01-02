Bryan Cranston to revisit Breaking Bad legacy?

Bryan Cranston, the Emmy-winning actor known for playing Walter White on Breaking Bad, said he would consider returning to the character under very specific conditions.

During a recent interview, Bryan explained that while he thought he said goodbye to his iconic role as Walter White, the door is not completely closed.

The 69-year-old star shared that past projects like the Netflix movie El Camino, guest appearances on Better Call Saul and even a commercial cameo, showed him that returning can work when the idea is strong and meaningful.

“I don’t know if we’re done,” he said, adding that neither he nor series creator Vince Gilligan is motivated by money.

Any return would need a story so powerful that it made them both react with an immediate “Oh my God.”

However, Bryan emphasised that the story would have to honour the character and add something special to the Breaking Bad legacy.

The Your Honor star went on to add that Gilligan shares the same approach, always putting the story and creativity first rather than just giving fans what they want.

Since the show ended, Bryan returned to Walter only in carefully selected moments which was often alongside co-star Aaron Paul and only when the story demanded it.