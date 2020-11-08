Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi aka Aykiz 'not happy' at Pakistani fans trolling her

Turkish actress Hande Subasi in one of her scenes as Aykiz. Photo: Pinterest

Turkish actress Hande Subasi, who is better known to millions of fans worldwide for essaying the role of Aykiz, the Kayi tribeswoman from Dirilis: Ertugrul, said she was "not happy" at being criticised for the things she does in her private life.



In an exclusive interview to Icon, the Turkish actress was asked whether she felt offended at being criticised for posting pictures that her Pakistani fans find too risqué, the actress agreed it was a sensitive issue, adding that she knew fans usually associate actors with the characters they play on-screen.



"My job, though, was only to do my professional best, and to give life to Aykiz. This does not make me Aykiz," she said. "I’m Hande. I really appreciate the admiration of my fans but I’m not happy about being criticised and getting negative comments about things that I do in my personal life."

However, the actress had kind words to say about Pakistan and said she was curious about the country's culture. Saying that it would be "a pleasure to visit Pakistan", Subasi exclaimed happiness at her work being recognised and appreciated in another country.



Since the very first episode of the series, the character of Aykiz is in love with Turgut Alps, one of the key warriors in Ertugrul's entourage and arguably the most closest to him.

