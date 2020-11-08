Can't connect right now! retry
Shaheen Shah Afridi shares adorable picture with his father

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

Afridi's father — donning the traditional shalwar kameez — can be seen patting his head. — Instagram

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Sunday took to Instagram to express the love he has for his father.

Shaheen, in a post on the social media platform, said: "I love my Abu.️"

Afridi's father — donning the traditional shalwar kameez — can be seen patting his son's head as a sign of affection.

I love my Abu ️

The young pacer, 20, made his debut in the national team in the year 2018 and has been performing splendidly so far.

He has bagged 84 wickets in 62 T20s, 35 wickets in 11 Tests matches, and 45 wickets in 22 ODIs.

Recently, he took five wickets for 49 in the limited-overs match against Zimbabwe.

On October 20, the young pace sensation surpassed Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan as the leading T20 wicket-taker in the ongoing calendar year, 2020.

Afridi achieved this feat during his domestic side Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s National T20 Cup match against Sindh. Shaheen finished with 5 for 21.

This takes his T20 wickets tally in the year to 36, three more than Afghanistan’s spinner Rashid Khan.

