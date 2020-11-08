Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Nov 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Haris, Usman restrict Zimbabwe to 134 in 2nd T20I

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

Pakistan´s Usman Qadir (C) celebrates with Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam after the dismissal Zimbabwe´s Sikandar Raza (R) of during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 8, 2020. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Accurate bowling by seamer Haris Rauf and leg-spinner  Usman Qadir restricted Zimbabwe to a mediocre total of 134 for seven in the second Twenty20 International.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and put Zimbabwe into bat at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Haris and Usman captured three wickets each for 31 and 23 runs, respectively.

Main scorers for Zimbabwe were Ryan Burl (32) and Wesley Madhevere (24) as no other batsman could make any significant contribution.

More From Sports:

Shaheen Shah Afridi shares adorable picture with his father

Shaheen Shah Afridi shares adorable picture with his father
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming 2nd T20I match

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming 2nd T20I match
Renowned Pakistani sportswoman and cricket pioneer Tahira Hameed dies at 85

Renowned Pakistani sportswoman and cricket pioneer Tahira Hameed dies at 85
PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandar's Sohail Akhtar confident of lifting this year's trophy

PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandar's Sohail Akhtar confident of lifting this year's trophy
PSL 2020: Saqib Mahmood replaces Liam Livingstone in Peshawar Zalmi's squad

PSL 2020: Saqib Mahmood replaces Liam Livingstone in Peshawar Zalmi's squad
Babar Azam becomes first Pakistani to score 1,000 T20I runs in two consecutive years

Babar Azam becomes first Pakistani to score 1,000 T20I runs in two consecutive years
Shoaib Akhtar shares cute picture of son on birthday

Shoaib Akhtar shares cute picture of son on birthday
PSL 2020: Wasim Akram says he will coach Karachi Kings following Dean Jones' death

PSL 2020: Wasim Akram says he will coach Karachi Kings following Dean Jones' death
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming 1st T20I Match

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming 1st T20I Match
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Babar Azam's men cruise to six-wicket win

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Babar Azam's men cruise to six-wicket win
PSL 2020: South Africa's Faf du Plessis to arrive in Karachi on Nov 10

PSL 2020: South Africa's Faf du Plessis to arrive in Karachi on Nov 10
Shahid Afridi's love for his daughters gives us all the feels

Shahid Afridi's love for his daughters gives us all the feels

Latest

view all