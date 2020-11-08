Haris, Usman restrict Zimbabwe to 134 in 2nd T20I

Pakistan´s Usman Qadir (C) celebrates with Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam after the dismissal Zimbabwe´s Sikandar Raza (R) of during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 8, 2020. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Accurate bowling by seamer Haris Rauf and leg-spinner Usman Qadir restricted Zimbabwe to a mediocre total of 134 for seven in the second Twenty20 International.



Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and put Zimbabwe into bat at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.



Haris and Usman captured three wickets each for 31 and 23 runs, respectively.



Main scorers for Zimbabwe were Ryan Burl (32) and Wesley Madhevere (24) as no other batsman could make any significant contribution.