'Miss you a lot': Bushra Ansari shares throwback picture with Moin Akhtar, Anwar Maqsood

Sunday Nov 08, 2020
Veteran Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari has shared a memorable picture of her with famed entertainers Anwar Maqsood, and Moin Akhtar — who passed away in 2011.
In her Instagram post, Bushra Ansari said: "Hum teen (we three) ...Moin Akhtar!!!! Miss u a lot."
Moin Akhtar ruled the hearts of millions in Pakistan and around the world for over four decades during his career as an actor.
The legendary comedian was a multi-talented artist with a beautiful voice and command over various languages. He was known for having a way with words, and wrote, directed and produced numerous shows which rose to fame.
Moin Akhtar was also a recipient of the highest civilian honours, the Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz.