Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Watch: PAF releases rendition of Allama Iqbal's Shaheen-o-Maahi by Zeb Bangash

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 09, 2020

The Pakistan Air Force on Monday released a new song to pay tribute to national poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 143rd birthday. 

"To pay homage to our National poet; Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, PAF has released musical rendition of his poem 'Shaheen o Maahi'," said the PAF on Instagram.

The song has been composed by Sarmad Ghafoor and the poem has been sung by Zeb Bangash.

Nation observes Iqbal day

The 143rd birth anniversary of philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being celebrated today with national zeal and fervor.

The day began with an investiture ceremony of change of guard at his mausoleum in Lahore where a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy assumed the responsibility of guard from Pakistan Rangers, reported Radio Pakistan.

Station Commander of Pakistan Navy Commodore Naimat-ullah Khan was chief guest on this occasion who laid floral wreath at the mausoleum and offered prayer. He also penned down his comments in Visitors' book and paid tribute to national poet.

More From Pakistan:

Prime Minister Imran Khan pays tribute to Allama Iqbal on Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan pays tribute to Allama Iqbal on Twitter
At least one killed, multiple wounded as water tanker rams into Karachi bank

At least one killed, multiple wounded as water tanker rams into Karachi bank
Can you name the players in this throwback photo shared by PM Imran Khan?

Can you name the players in this throwback photo shared by PM Imran Khan?

COVID-19 positivity rate crosses 15% in Hyderabad, Multan, Gilgit

COVID-19 positivity rate crosses 15% in Hyderabad, Multan, Gilgit
Underage marriage case: Arzoo is 14-15 years of age, SHC told

Underage marriage case: Arzoo is 14-15 years of age, SHC told
Nation remembers Allama Iqbal on his 143rd birth anniversary

Nation remembers Allama Iqbal on his 143rd birth anniversary
Govt to apologise to ANP leadership over Brig Ijaz Shah’s controversial statement

Govt to apologise to ANP leadership over Brig Ijaz Shah’s controversial statement
In pictures: First anniversary of Kartarpur Corridor

In pictures: First anniversary of Kartarpur Corridor

Fake nursing school dupes over 50 students in Karachi

Fake nursing school dupes over 50 students in Karachi
Solving Karachi's garbage problem: Sindh govt buys 200 Qingqi rickshaws for 'door-to-door' collection

Solving Karachi's garbage problem: Sindh govt buys 200 Qingqi rickshaws for 'door-to-door' collection
Supreme Court grants bail to Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman

Supreme Court grants bail to Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman

Passenger brings quail with him on Peshawar flight, gets arrested

Passenger brings quail with him on Peshawar flight, gets arrested

Latest

view all