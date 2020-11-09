Watch: PAF releases rendition of Allama Iqbal's Shaheen-o-Maahi by Zeb Bangash

The Pakistan Air Force on Monday released a new song to pay tribute to national poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 143rd birthday.



"To pay homage to our National poet; Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, PAF has released musical rendition of his poem 'Shaheen o Maahi'," said the PAF on Instagram.



The song has been composed by Sarmad Ghafoor and the poem has been sung by Zeb Bangash.

Nation observes Iqbal day



The 143rd birth anniversary of philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being celebrated today with national zeal and fervor.

The day began with an investiture ceremony of change of guard at his mausoleum in Lahore where a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy assumed the responsibility of guard from Pakistan Rangers, reported Radio Pakistan.

Station Commander of Pakistan Navy Commodore Naimat-ullah Khan was chief guest on this occasion who laid floral wreath at the mausoleum and offered prayer. He also penned down his comments in Visitors' book and paid tribute to national poet.