entertainment
Monday Nov 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince William told Prince Charles he ‘hated’ him as they often fought ‘viciously’

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 09, 2020

Prince William and Prince Charles have seemingly been quite close to each other and maintained a strong relationship. However, behind closed doors, things appear to be poles apart.

Royal historian and author Robert Lacey writes in his new book, Battle of Brothers, that there was a time when the Duke of Cambridge ‘hated’ his father and was often embroiled in a number of heated fights.

As per Express, Lacey wrote in the book: “In the years after her 2005 marriage to Prince Charles, Camilla has recounted to her own family and close friends her surprise at discovering this unexpected side to Prince Charming – ‘the boy’s got a temper!’”

“Charles’s wife had been horrified at the ranting and raving that on occasion, William had unleashed against her husband in her presence,” he wrote.

He went on to claim that William felt “open disdain and aggression toward his father that has lasted to the present day.”

“I hate you, Papa. I hate you so much,” wrote Lacey, per Us Weekly. 

