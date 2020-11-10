PTI will clean sweep Gilgit-Baltistan elections: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the PTI will clean sweep the upcoming polls in Gilgit-Baltistan, The News reported.

He made the remarks while chairing a meeting here to review the overall political situation in the country as well as the government’s media strategy amid Opposition's anti-PTI campaign.

PM Imran said the recent public gatherings in Swat and Hafizabad have once again proved that the PTI enjoyed the confidence of masses.

The elections are scheduled in the region on November 15 for which all the major parties are campaigning. PM Imran Khan in a recent visit to Gilgit-Baltistan had announced to grant a provisional provincial status to the region, which invited criticism from the Opposition parties.

Slamming the previous governments over the difficult situation Pakistan is currently in, the prime minister directed his economic team to highlight the successes achieved by the government in the media.

“The opposition was just propagandizing inflation, as all economic indicators were highlighting a positive trend,” he noted.

He said the political leaders responsible for the current economic mess were misleading the masses to save their face and politics.

“We have overcome the effects of their economic decisions after two years of work and finally the economy is witnessing stability,” he added. The premier said the benefits of the growing economy would soon be shifted to the masses.

“The economic team should tell the masses as to how the previous governments ruined the economy,” he said.