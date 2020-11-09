PM Imran Khan opposed turning GB into province at every step: Bilawal Bhutto

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addresses a public gathering Nagar, Gilgit Baltistan. Photo: Screengrab/Geo.tv

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday claimed Prime Minister Imran Khan had opposed providing Gilgit-Baltistan status of a province at "every step".

“Now at the time of election they [PTI] say they are thinking of giving a provisional provincial status [to GB],” said Bilawal while addressing a public gathering in Nagar. He wondered that Imran Khan was thinking like that then why was it not in the PTI’s manifesto.



The PPP chairman asked what the incumbent premier had done for the region in two years since coming to power. He recalled the petition filed by PM Imran seeking review of the apex court's decision allowing granting GB the status of a province. "Imran had opposed the idea in January when the topic was raised during a cabinet meeting."

Bilawal said his party had already promised the provisional status and PM Imran "will have to do more", adding that the issue was part of the PPP manifesto in 2018.

"Until your voices are heard in Islamabad, we will keep asking why the youth here is unemployed. Why the region lacks education and health institutions. We will keep asking for your rights."

The PPP chairman said that November 15 will be "exam day" for the people of GB and appealed to them to give a clear majority to the PPP so he can "fulfil his promises". He added only PPP will give them their constitutional rights.

"Even before the making of a province, Imran and his allies can attempt to reduce your quota, steal your subsidy and increase taxes then think what they will do once the region is given provincial status," he warned.

The PPP leader also said that they have to stop the people of GB from the destruction in the name of 'tabdeeli (change)' that is spreading across Pakistan.