Malaika Arora takes a trip down memory lane with a photo featuring ex Arbaaz Khan

Malaika posted a video full of childhood photos of her and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora and her ex-husband and director Arbaaz Khan are known to have not shared the smoothest of ties since their divorce.

However, the one thing that keeps them together is their son Arhaan who recently turned 18 and brought back a myriad of memories for the superstar’s initial mommy days.

Turning to her Instagram, Malaika posted a video full of childhood photos of her son including one that included her ex-husband in it.

Captioning the video, Malaika wrote: “Our baby boy turns 18,” followed by a heart emoji.

Apart from that, Amrita Arora to penned a heartfelt note for her nephew’s birthday as she turned to her Instagram with a series of photos.



She went on to write: "Our numero uno! My partner in rhyme n crime ... You the best our baby boi ... Be the voice of reason always, stay handsome, funny, sensitive, annoying and everything else we love about you ... Happy 18 youth, love you big time @iamarhaankhan.”







