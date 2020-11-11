Sara Ali Khan’s exchange with a photographer has fans chuckling

A video of Sara Ali Khan has been making rounds where she hilariously responds to a photographer

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan is followed by a massive crowd of crazed fans and frenzied photographers.

Despite the constant attention she gets wherever she goes, the Kedarnath actor makes sure to never lose her cool and always oblige her colossal fan-base.

A video of the diva has been making rounds on social media where she hilariously responds to a photographer requesting her do the ‘Namaste’ pose.

The actor after letting out a chuckle reminds the reporter: “Namaste wala pose nahi hota (Namaste is not a pose).”

Sara has been keeping herself occupied with the promotions of her upcoming film Coolie No 1 where she stars alongside Varun Dhawan.

