Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan’s exchange with a photographer has fans chuckling

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

A video of Sara Ali Khan has been making rounds where she hilariously responds to a photographer 

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan is followed by a massive crowd of crazed fans and frenzied photographers.

Despite the constant attention she gets wherever she goes, the Kedarnath actor makes sure to never lose her cool and always oblige her colossal fan-base.

A video of the diva has been making rounds on social media where she hilariously responds to a photographer requesting her do the ‘Namaste’ pose.

The actor after letting out a chuckle reminds the reporter: “Namaste wala pose nahi hota (Namaste is not a pose).”

Sara has been keeping herself occupied with the promotions of her upcoming film Coolie No 1 where she stars alongside Varun Dhawan. 

More From Bollywood:

Abhishek Bachchan shuts down troll calling him a farmer with a hilarious reply

Abhishek Bachchan shuts down troll calling him a farmer with a hilarious reply
Shah Rukh Khan explains why he and Akshay Kumar can never work together

Shah Rukh Khan explains why he and Akshay Kumar can never work together
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s star-packed ‘Pathan’ to go on floors in 2021

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s star-packed ‘Pathan’ to go on floors in 2021
Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB after house raid

Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB after house raid
Bhansali got ‘upset’ when he found out Sonam Kapoor’s dad was Anil Kapoor

Bhansali got ‘upset’ when he found out Sonam Kapoor’s dad was Anil Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor recounts his experience battling coronavirus and how his body took a hit

Arjun Kapoor recounts his experience battling coronavirus and how his body took a hit
Katrina Kaif looks stunning in beach wear as she shares new post from Maldives

Katrina Kaif looks stunning in beach wear as she shares new post from Maldives
Twinkle Khanna hits out at trolls after being dragged into ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ controversy

Twinkle Khanna hits out at trolls after being dragged into ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ controversy
Karan Johar didn't like Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I was Team Aamir Khan’

Karan Johar didn't like Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I was Team Aamir Khan’
Varun Dhawan congratulates Joe Biden as he steps into his ‘Coolie No 1’ avatar

Varun Dhawan congratulates Joe Biden as he steps into his ‘Coolie No 1’ avatar
Katrina Kaif looks elegant as she rocks sari for new photo-shoot

Katrina Kaif looks elegant as she rocks sari for new photo-shoot
Kangana Ranaut thinks Kamala Harris will run the show while Biden 'won't last a year'

Kangana Ranaut thinks Kamala Harris will run the show while Biden 'won't last a year'

Latest

view all