Bollywood
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
Abhishek Bachchan shuts down troll calling him a farmer with a hilarious reply

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan wasn’t having it as he wasted no time in setting the troll in his place

Bollywood superstar Abhishek Bachchan is one actor in the industry who knows how to shut down trolls and perfectly respond to critics.

The actor often becomes a laughing stock on the internet over his unsuccessful box office runs and for not being worthy of his wife Aishwarya Rai.

However, this time, Bachchan Jr. wasn’t having it as he wasted no time in setting the troll in his place.

A photo of a farmer has been making rounds on social media with a stark resemblance of the actor. Sharing the photo online, a social media user wrote: “If Abhishek wasn’t ‘Bachchan’”.

Responding to the post, the actor wrote: "Hahahaha. Funny! But still better looking than you!"

Abhishek has hardly ever cashed in on his father Amitabh Bachchan’s name. He recently revealed in an interview: “He has never made a film for me. On the contrary, I have produced a film for him, called 'Paa'. I know when my films don't do well, I know of the films I was replaced from, of the films that could not get made, that started and didn't have the budgets because I was not bankable at that point. Here you have Mr Amitabh Bachchan's son. Oh, he is born with a silver spoon."

