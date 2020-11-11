Can't connect right now! retry
PMC issues update on MDCAT roll no slip

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

PMC says roll no slips will be shared by sms or can be downloaded from the NTS website. Photo: File

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Wednesday said it will issue roll numbers to MDCAT applicants via sms.

Taking to Twitter, the PMC said MDCAT roll numbers "are being issued via sms to all those applicants who have registered and uploaded their paid fee challans".

The PMC also shared that applicants who do no receive a text message can download their roll number slips from the NTS website. 

It also urged applicants who have submitted applications to deposit the fee by 5:00pm today and upload fee challan to "receive roll number slips".

