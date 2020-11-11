Can't connect right now! retry
PSL 2020: Wasim Akram is not liking the bubble life

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Wasim Akram is in a bio-secure bubble for PSL matches as he is part of the Karachi Kings team. Photo: File

Former cricket team captain and ace bowler Wasim Akram is not enjoying life in the bio-secure bubble set up by the Pakistan Cricket Board for the playoff matches of the Pakistan Super League.

"Life in a bubble is not much fun," said Akram in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday.

Sharing a gym mirror-fie, Akram said it was difficult to remain motivated but "it's only yourself who actually can push".

The former skipper is the president of the Karachi Kings franchise and is isolating ahead of the final four matches of the Pakistan Super League. His team had qualified in the play offs and are scheduled to play Multan Sultans on Saturday. 

