Wednesday Nov 11 2020
Britney Spears shows her strength to motivate fans in new Insta post: 'Jumping towards your dreams'

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Britney Spears has shared a meaningful post to show her strength after her lawyers revealed in court that the singer 'is afraid' of her father.

 Her legal team revealed in court that the singer won't be seen enthralling fans again until his father's removal from her conservatorship.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the 'Baby One More Time' hitmaker has shared a meaningful post to show her strength, garnering huge support from her followers.

In the old fashioned black and white photo, Britney is seen jumping over a skipping rope while two other children turned it.

Britney captioned the post: 'Keep jumping towards your dreams'.

Keep JUMPING towards your dreams ️!!!

During the recent court hearing, Britney's lawyers warned that she'd never perform again as long as she remains under the current terms of her conservatorship.

The 38-year-old singer has reportedly appealed a judge to immediately remove her father, Jamie, from her conservatorship, which has authorised him to control her finances and personal life since her public breakdown in 2008, with her lawyers saying she is 'afraid' of him and they no longer speak.

Her snap appeared to be referencing the court case, and her fans rushed to the comments section to offer their support.

