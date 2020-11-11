PM Imran Khan calls for enhanced bilateral trade, economic relations between Iran, Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stressed over the need for enhanced bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Iran.

The premier said this during his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Javad Zarif on Wednesday. "He underscored the need to work closely for promoting peace, security and development in the region," read a post on Radio Pakistan.

Speaking about the Afghan Peace Process, the prime minister reiterated his stance that there wasn't a military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

He reaffirmed his support for a peace process and a political solution in the country brought about by the people of Afghanistan, saying that this historic opportunity would be seized by all Afghan parties to secure a political settlement.

Imran Khan further said that that peace in Afghanistan would be beneficial for the entire region as it would create new opportunities for trade and economic cooperation as well as regional connectivity.

Earlier, Dr Zarif met army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and lauded Pakistan's role in attempting to establish durable peace in Afghanistan.

He called on Gen Bajwa at the General Headquarters here, according to the ISPR's press release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that enhanced Pakistan-Iran cooperation would have positive impact on regional peace and stability.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghan reconciliation process, Pak-Iran border management and border markets were discussed.