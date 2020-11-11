'Karo Kari': Sanghar police claim to have arrested Gulshana Shar's murderer

Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

SUKKUR: The main suspect nominated in the murder of a young woman last week has been arrested, Sanghar Police confirmed late Wednesday.



According to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) for Sanghar, Usman Ghani Siddiqui, the primary suspect identified as Taj Muhammed alias Taju Shar had shot dead his sister, Gulshana Shar, five days ago in what was allegedly part of the karo kari tradition and fled.

SSP Siddiqui added that he had constituted a special task force under deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Peer Allah Rakhio to arrest the main suspect Taju Shar and that the team accomplished its assignment.



Gulshana Shar's father, Muhab Shar, had registered a first information report against the suspect, he noted.

The cop termed the law and order situation in Sanghar as satisfactory, saying police had managed to control street crimes, social crimes, and drug trafficking.



A local media outlet, however, reported that the young woman and her father had appealed to the authorities for protection after her husband reportedly wished to murder her over the so-called "honour".

Gulshan Shar was also said to have issued a video statement wherein she had claimed that she was scared that she would be killed either by her brother or husband.

Following the murder, her family also reportedly faced difficulties in transporting the body to the hospital for postmortem.