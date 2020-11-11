Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
By
IHImtiaz Hussain

'Karo Kari': Sanghar police claim to have arrested Gulshana Shar's murderer

By
IHImtiaz Hussain

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

SUKKUR: The main suspect nominated in the murder of a young woman last week has been arrested, Sanghar Police confirmed late Wednesday.

According to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) for Sanghar, Usman Ghani Siddiqui, the primary suspect identified as Taj Muhammed alias Taju Shar had shot dead his sister, Gulshana Shar, five days ago in what was allegedly part of the karo kari tradition and fled.

SSP Siddiqui added that he had constituted a special task force under deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Peer Allah Rakhio to arrest the main suspect Taju Shar and that the team accomplished its assignment.

Gulshana Shar's father, Muhab Shar, had registered a first information report against the suspect, he noted.

The cop termed the law and order situation in Sanghar as satisfactory, saying police had managed to control street crimes, social crimes, and drug trafficking.

A local media outlet, however, reported that the young woman and her father had appealed to the authorities for protection after her husband reportedly wished to murder her over the so-called "honour".

Gulshan Shar was also said to have issued a video statement wherein she had claimed that she was scared that she would be killed either by her brother or husband.

Following the murder, her family also reportedly faced difficulties in transporting the body to the hospital for postmortem.

More From Pakistan:

Tharparkar woman hangs herself to death after spat with in-laws, say police

Tharparkar woman hangs herself to death after spat with in-laws, say police
4 coal miners killed in an accident at Jamshoro coalmine

4 coal miners killed in an accident at Jamshoro coalmine
Faisalabad woman accuses ex-husband and his friend of torturing, gang raping her

Faisalabad woman accuses ex-husband and his friend of torturing, gang raping her
Play on the 'front foot' against Opposition: PM Imran Khan tells govt representatives

Play on the 'front foot' against Opposition: PM Imran Khan tells govt representatives
Coronavirus update: Multiple PCAA employees at Karachi airport test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus update: Multiple PCAA employees at Karachi airport test positive for COVID-19
PM Imran Khan calls for enhanced bilateral trade, economic relations between Iran, Pakistan

PM Imran Khan calls for enhanced bilateral trade, economic relations between Iran, Pakistan
Malnutrition in Pakistan: CCI agrees to launch Rs350bn project to tackle starvation, stunting

Malnutrition in Pakistan: CCI agrees to launch Rs350bn project to tackle starvation, stunting
Maryam, Bilawal discuss Pakistan's politics, Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 over tea

Maryam, Bilawal discuss Pakistan's politics, Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 over tea
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: Bilawal Bhutto asks masses to drive ‘puppet’ government out of power

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: Bilawal Bhutto asks masses to drive ‘puppet’ government out of power
Sindh reports 720 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Sindh reports 720 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours
Shahbaz Sharif built his businesses through laundered money, says Shahzad Akbar

Shahbaz Sharif built his businesses through laundered money, says Shahzad Akbar
Maryam Nawaz channels her inner Halime Sultan at jalsa in GB

Maryam Nawaz channels her inner Halime Sultan at jalsa in GB

Latest

view all