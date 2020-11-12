Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Nov 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor wants to have a daughter as she expects second child with Saif Ali Khan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

Kareena Kapoor had earlier expressed that she wanted to have a girl more than a boy

B-Town star Kareena Kapoor has been waiting to have a daughter since before she welcomed her first child, Taimur, with husband Saif Ali Khan.

And with the Veere Di Wedding diva expecting her second child with her husband, her old statements have been making rounds online about having a strong desire of having a daughter.

Back in 2016, while she was pregnant with Taimur, Kareena said at an event for the Global Citizen organization: “Wherever I go these days there is just one question asked which I think quite intrusive but, still I am asked, both me and Saif, whether it is a boy or is it a girl? Have you found out?”

“And I am like excuse me what difference does it make? I am a girl child I would love to have a girl what is the difference. Probably I have done more for my parents than a son would,” she continued.

“Not just for me or my child but for the millions of children out there. For all those people who think a girl child is considered taboo, a girl is considered not equal enough, not up to a man but you must know a woman is the only soul that has the right to carry a soul in her. That is truly something that is a joy,” she went on to say.

Saif and Kareena announced their pregnancy earlier this year in August. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support,” read their official statement. 

More From Bollywood:

Ranbir Kapoor values relationship with Alia Bhatt more than all his past romances

Ranbir Kapoor values relationship with Alia Bhatt more than all his past romances
Boney Kapoor recalls how he confessed his love for Sridevi to his ex-wife

Boney Kapoor recalls how he confessed his love for Sridevi to his ex-wife
Tamannaah Bhatia feared she would die during distressing coronavirus battle

Tamannaah Bhatia feared she would die during distressing coronavirus battle
Varun Dhawan is a brat, copy cat: Sara Ali Khan pokes fun on Instagram

Varun Dhawan is a brat, copy cat: Sara Ali Khan pokes fun on Instagram
Abhishek Bachchan shuts down troll calling him a farmer with a hilarious reply

Abhishek Bachchan shuts down troll calling him a farmer with a hilarious reply
Sara Ali Khan’s exchange with a photographer has fans chuckling

Sara Ali Khan’s exchange with a photographer has fans chuckling

Shah Rukh Khan explains why he and Akshay Kumar can never work together

Shah Rukh Khan explains why he and Akshay Kumar can never work together
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s star-packed ‘Pathan’ to go on floors in 2021

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s star-packed ‘Pathan’ to go on floors in 2021
Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB after house raid

Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB after house raid
Bhansali got ‘upset’ when he found out Sonam Kapoor’s dad was Anil Kapoor

Bhansali got ‘upset’ when he found out Sonam Kapoor’s dad was Anil Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor recounts his experience battling coronavirus and how his body took a hit

Arjun Kapoor recounts his experience battling coronavirus and how his body took a hit
Katrina Kaif looks stunning in beach wear as she shares new post from Maldives

Katrina Kaif looks stunning in beach wear as she shares new post from Maldives

Latest

view all