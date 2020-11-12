Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Nov 12 2020
Fawad Chaudhry, Rana Sana put weight behind live coverage of court trial

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and PMLN's senior leader Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday supported the live media coverage of cases in the court involving corruption charges.

Speaking in Geo News programme Capital Talk, Chaudhry, while responding to a question on whether he supports the PML-N’s petition in the Islamabad Accountability Court seeking live coverage of trial against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, said: “it is 100% right”.

He said live coverage of all trials is available on the website of the Supreme Court in the UK and this standard should also be applied to the case of Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif and that the people must know what are the charges and what is his defence.

Chaudhry also said Pakistanis follow the UK in many things so there is no harm in following the country in live coverage of trials.

Meanwhile, Rana Sanaullah said live coverage principal must also apply on his narcotics case. He said his investigation must also be held live.

The PML-N leaders said even an investigation of his narcotics case was not held.

