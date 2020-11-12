YouTubeDOWN trends on Twitter as streaming service faces disruption

As soon as the problem was noticed users took to Twitter to express their frustration. Photo: File

YouTube on Thursday announced that it has fixed the "issue" causing the people "trouble" in accessing videos on the popular video streaming platform.

"And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices and YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us," said the company on Twitter.



Earlier the company, in a tweet, had acknowledged that users were facing problems in watching videos on YouTube.

"If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone," said YouTube. It added that its teams were "aware of the issue and are working on a fix".

It didn't take long for #YouTubeDOWN to trend on Twitter as users faced trouble streaming.

The frustration inspired humour as people turned to memes to express their dismay.

Here's a look at some of the reaction:





