Thursday Nov 12 2020
MRMukesh Rupeta

Man arrested in gang-rape of minor, mother sent on three-day physical remand

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

KASHMORE: An additional sessions court on Thursday granted physical remand of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a four-year-old minor girl and her mother, to Sindh Police for three days.

The police informed additional sessions judge that they were conducting search operations to apprehend two other suspects involved in the heinous crime.

The case details

A young woman from Karachi was duped by three men who took her to Kashmore with the promise of a job. The woman was gang-raped and sold to Khairullah Bugti - a member of the gang - while the child remained with the other two.

The woman fled from Bugti's house and reached the local police station to file a complaint. Following which, the police tracked the men to the house where the woman was gang-raped and recovered the child. They arrested one member of the gang, Shafiq Malak, who confessed minor's gang-rape.

Bugti and one other suspect remain at large.

Enforcement of law

Taking notice of the incident, Federal Minister of Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari said the rape case showed how a bestial mindset continued to ravage the society violating children despite laws.

She urged the Sindh government to ensure strict enforcement of the law.

Advisor to Sindh CM on law and information Murtaza Wahab had confirmed the arrest in a tweet.


