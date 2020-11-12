Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Nov 12 2020
Kangana Ranaut looks regal in breath-taking attire at brother's wedding

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

Actress Kangana Ranaut says that the outfit took 14 months to be made.  

Actress Kangana Ranaut stunned fans when she took to Instagram to share a video of her twirling in a gorgeous lehnga, which she donned for her brother's wedding. 

In the caption, the stunner shared details of the outfit, designed by  Anuradha Vakil, saying that the "Gujrati bandhani lehnga" took a whopping "14 months" to be crafted. 

She added that the particular style of embroidery was "a dying art" and that she was "privileged enough" to support the craft. 

Kangana could be seen pairing the outfit with some beautiful jewelry designed by Sabyasachi.

Ranbir Kapoor values relationship with Alia Bhatt more than all his past romances

Boney Kapoor recalls how he confessed his love for Sridevi to his ex-wife

Tamannaah Bhatia feared she would die during distressing coronavirus battle

Kareena Kapoor wants to have a daughter as she expects second child with Saif Ali Khan

Varun Dhawan is a brat, copy cat: Sara Ali Khan pokes fun on Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan shuts down troll calling him a farmer with a hilarious reply

Sara Ali Khan’s exchange with a photographer has fans chuckling

Shah Rukh Khan explains why he and Akshay Kumar can never work together

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s star-packed ‘Pathan’ to go on floors in 2021

Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB after house raid

Bhansali got ‘upset’ when he found out Sonam Kapoor’s dad was Anil Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor recounts his experience battling coronavirus and how his body took a hit

