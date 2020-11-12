Sajal Ali looks mesmerizing in sun-kissed new snap

Pakistani beauty Sajal Ali, known for her stunning stage appearance and jaw dropping talent recently took to Instagram to snap a quick little selfie that sent fans over the edge.

The picture features the Pakistani sweetheart standing next to a mirror in a fully decked out ensemble that is easily glam enough to paint the town red.

The actress further had on a red beret, a black coat and a checkered middle piece that peeked out through the openings.

Sajal even appeared to take her French look a bit further by adding a turtle neck sweater underneath it all and a peachy lip to tie it all together.

Check it out below:



