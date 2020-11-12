Sajal Ali looks mesmerizing in sun-kissed new snap

Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 12 2020
Pakistani beauty Sajal Ali, known for her stunning stage appearance and jaw dropping talent recently took to Instagram to snap a quick little  selfie that sent fans over the edge.

The picture features the Pakistani sweetheart standing next to a mirror in a fully decked out ensemble that is easily glam enough to paint the town red.

The actress further had on a red beret, a black coat and a checkered middle piece that peeked out through the openings.

Sajal even appeared to take her French look a bit further by adding a turtle neck sweater underneath it all and a peachy lip to tie it all together.

Check it out below:

