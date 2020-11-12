Can't connect right now! retry
COAS Bajwa, Afghan ambassador discuss defence and security cooperation

Army chief Gen Bajwa meets Afghan ambassador to Pakistan. Photo: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday met the Afghan ambassador Najibullah Alikhil to discuss defence and security cooperation, among other issues.

"The army chief welcomed the Afghanistan ambassador and expressed the hope that his services will help optimize Pakistan- Afghanistan bilateral relations," said a statement by the ISPR.

"Regional security situation, the ongoing Afghan Peace Process, border management and defence and security cooperation were discussed [during the meeting as well]," read the ISPR statement.

Separately, the army chief and Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider also met to discuss the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and in the Indian occupied Kashmir. 


