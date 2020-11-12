Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 12 2020
Dr Firdous Awan says 'anti-Indian chooran' sells the most in Pakistan

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan admitted that anti-state accusations levelled by politicians are done so most of the times because they "sell" to the Pakistani masses. 

"The anti-India sentiment sells the most among our Pakistani masses," she admitted during her interview on a private news channel a few days ago.  

"So you know the product that sells the most in shops, people sell those the most," she said, in reference to allegations politicians throw around at each other frequently about pushing the enemy's agenda. 

"Is the government doing the same these days?" asked the anchor, cheekily. 

"The government isn't the only one doing it, everyone is," she replied candidly. "You now in politics..." her voice trailed off before the anchor reminded her that such allegations are levelled usually by the PTI-led government and not the Opposition.  

